Ralph J. Clifford, 90, passed away on March 15, 2021 in Tempe Arizona. He was born to Walter and Reva Clifford in Safford, Arizona in 1930.
Ralph was a talented individual who could fix anything. He developed his talents because of his childhood during the depression, they had to fix everything or make do without. He developed many wonderful abilities and served many people. He was a craftsman; he did everything from simple household projects to building houses.
Ralph was a thrill seeker. His hobbies included flying small airplanes and he was an accomplished aerobatic pilot, restored vintage cars and loved motorcycles.
Ralph worked in the trucking industry for the same company over 38 years in every capacity from terminal manager to long haul truck driver.
Ralph graduated from Safford High School and later served in the Navy during peacetime before the Korean War.
Ralph met his sweetheart Lorna Allred in Safford and they were later married in 1955. Years later they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in August 1968. They were married for 65 years and blessed with three children, Jeffrey, Lorna Kay and Kristin.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Reva Clifford, his brothers Walter Clifford Jr, Farrell Clifford, sister June Pearson and a son-in-law Richard Palmer.
Ralph is survived by his wife Lorna, his children, Jeff (Carolyn), Kay (James), Kristin and former son-in-law Richard Clutter. Ralph had 11 grandsons and 11 great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all.
The funeral services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 with a viewing at 9 a.m.. His funeral will start at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel at 2707 S. College Ave., Tempe AZ. Burial Services at the Safford Cemetery, Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m..