Ramona Mendoza Medrano
Ramona Mendoza Medrano, of Safford, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 20, 2019, at TMC Hospice Peppi’s House in Tucson, surrounded by her loving family. She was 76.
Ramona was born May 10, 1943, in Los Angeles, the daughter of Juan Robert Lopez and Emilia Ursula Apodoca.
She loved the Lord and her family. On May 12, 2019, Ramona was baptized a member of the Apostolic Assembly of the faith in Christ Jesus and attended the Safford Apostolic Church.
Ramona enjoyed singing music and spending quality time with her family. She also enjoyed and had an interest in her chickens and rooster. Ramona was a giving individual and will be missed by those she loved.
Ramona is survived by: her children, Lucille, Vincent, Becky, Robert, Michelle, Arthur and Mario; her husband, Manuel; and numerous grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ramona will be conducted Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Safford Apostolic Church by Pastor Jose Luna. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Sunday evening, July 28, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Safford Apostolic Church.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.