Randolph Seaman, of Safford, entered into rest Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the John C. Lincoln Medical Center in Phoenix. He was 65.

Memorial services for Randy are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Randolph Seaman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

