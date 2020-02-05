Raul G. Rios passed away Jan. 29, 2020, in Tucson. Raul was born in Morenci on June 6, 1948, to Ascencion and Virginia Rios. Raul is the oldest son of four siblings.
He attended Morenci High School and Northern Arizona University. Raul served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.
He met and married his wife, Cecelia, on June 5, 1970, and they have been married for 49 years.
He worked for the State of Arizona and retired in 2004. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 95 located in Solomon.
Ascension, his father; and Thomas, his brother; preceded him in death.
He is survived by: his wife, Cecelia Rios, of Tucson; his son, Raul Rios II, of West Hollywood, Calif.; his mother, Virginia Rios, of Solomon; his two brothers, Frank Rios, of Queen Creek, and Anthony David Rios, of Marana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be offered Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 am at St. Rita’s in the Desert, 13260 E. Colossal Cave Road, Vail, AZ 85641.
