Ray Crum, 89, of Glenwood, N.M., passed away at his home in the early morning of Dec. 3, 2019.

Funeral services for Ray will be conducted Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Los Olmos Lodge in Glenwood.

Graveside services with military honors conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard will follow Saturday afternoon, at 2 p.m., at the Lebanon Cemetery.

Service information

Dec 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 7, 2019
10:30AM
Los Olmos Lodge
9 LO. Road
Glenwood, NM 88039
Dec 7
Graveside Service
Saturday, December 7, 2019
2:00PM
Lebanon Cemetery
5769 20th Avenue
Safford, AZ 85546
