Ray Crum, 89, of Glenwood, N.M., passed away at his home in the early morning of Dec. 3, 2019.
Funeral services for Ray will be conducted Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Los Olmos Lodge in Glenwood.
Graveside services with military honors conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard will follow Saturday afternoon, at 2 p.m., at the Lebanon Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Ray Crum, please visit Tribute Store.