Ray Price Larson, of Buckeye, passed away peacefully Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 87, while surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 16, 1932, in Solomonville to Tilford and Mary Price Larson.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing at 10 a.m., and funeral service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 22487 W. Sundance Parkway, Buckeye, with the internment and luncheon to follow.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.