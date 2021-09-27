Rayburn Smith passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford, AZ.
He passed holding the hand of the love of his life Jeannie.
He was born Aug. 21, 1935, to Ira and Grace Smith in Breckenridge, TX. The family moved from Texas to Arizona, where he attended local schools in Bisbee. At age 20 he married Jeannie Whitmire and they raised three children while living in Bisbee and Morenci.
He enjoyed 43 years of employment with Phelps Dodge where he was a highly thought of and respected co-worker and supervisor to many, retiring in 1997. He and Jeannie relocated to Safford and made their retirement home.
Rayburn was an avid sportsman with a love for hunting and fishing. He enjoyed sharing hunting and fishing camp trips with his many friends and family. When not in the mountains or visiting with friends you could find him tinkering and creating. He had a natural talent for turning ordinary things into creative pieces.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Ira and Grace Smith; and sister, Estelle.
He is survived by: his wife of 66 years, Jeannie; sister, Patsy (Jim); daughter, Terri (Darold); sons, Steve (Mollie) and Martin (Liz); five grandchildren, Shayne, Justin, Raydean, Jaimi and Brody; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Rayburn cherished the many, many great friendships and will be at the gates ready to greet everyone for the next great hunt trip in heaven.
While the family appreciates your well wishes, no services will be conducted.
The Smith family would like to thank the ER staff for all their assistance and care.