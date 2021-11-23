Purchase Access

Raymond Frank Florez, a resident of Verde Lee, entered into eternal rest Thursday morning, Nov. 18, 2021, at his residence, following a lengthy illness. Raymond was 66.

Services for Raymond are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Florez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

