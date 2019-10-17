Raymond George Hetmer, 83, of Thatcher, passed away Oct. 12, 2019. He began his life Dec. 20, 1935, born to Joseph and Antonia Hetmer in Seagoville, Texas, as one of five brothers.
He joined the United States Marine Corps at 17 and served during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Japan. After discharge, while living in Chula Vista, Calif., he met his true love, Bobbie Wimberley, and they wed June 13, 1959. Four children were born to this union: Christina, Lance, Raymond Jr. and Tonnie.
George supported his family working as a supervisor in the iron worker industry. If you have ever traveled in Southern California, you have driven across bridges he was responsible for building.
While raising his family, he played many jokes on family and friends, such as teaching “no” is spelled “lop,” weighing down his lunch pail with rebar so it could barely be lifted and sending a few adults on snipe hunts.
An avid outdoorsman, after retiring to Thatcher, the beloved grandfather taught his grandchildren hunting, fishing, trapping and a few gardening skills. His unique views on many subjects led to stories of Wild Burp bones in the desert; the story of Falling Rocks, a young Indian brave; how to make a potato gun; and even the Carnation milk song was taught. He continued to pick on adults with his trickery and fun pranks as well.
Undoubtably, if George was there, you were having fun. If, however, you ever needed him, he was just a phone call away and always said, “I’ll be right there.”
He is survived by: his wife, Bobbie Hetmer; his daughter, Christina Meinert, married to Gary; his son, Lance Hetmer, married to Teresa; grandchildren, Shannon Meinert, Kyle Meinert, Breanna Meinert, Ryan Duncan, married to Katie, Hailey Duncan-Bailey, married to Phil, and Christiaan Mitchell, married to Adair; great-grandchildren, Kosima, Connor, Moe and Emma; in addition to many beloved nieces and nephews, and friends.
We all will miss such a great and loved man but know his wisdom and love will always be with us.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Gene, Bob and Jim; and two of his children, Raymond Jr. and Tonnie.
A viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, followed by the graveside service at the Pima Cemetery beginning at noon, with Chaplain Ken Roshon presiding.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.