Raymond Reyes Avelar of Solomon entered into rest on Dec. 20, 2020, at the age of 76 with his family by his side. He was born in Tiger, Arizona on Feb. 10, 1944, to parents Gilbert H. and Alice De Leon Avelar, and was raised by Esteban and Maria DeLeon. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Sanchez, Arizona where he was the 1st first-grader to attend Sanchez School House. From there they relocated to Solomon, Arizona where he and his father owned and operated the La Paloma Bar.
He loved listening to Mexican music and taking long drives to Mt. Graham and Bonita Creek. He was a big fan of the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona Diamondbacks, and anyone who played against the Dallas Cowboys.
Most who knew him will remember him as always being willing to help and design things for them, and his over-the-top sense of humor. His passion was woodworking, metal work, cement pots, and making santitos with his closest friend, Ed Zappia. Raymond had an artistic eye to create and design something unique.
Raymond is survived by his children Raymond Avelar II, Michael Avelar, Richard Avelar, Rebecca Avelar-Borbon, and Chele Avelar-Palma, his sisters Rose Marie Vaughn, Mary Frances Camacho and Grecalda Sanchez, his brothers Philip Sanchez & Nicholas Sanchez, 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Gracie Avelar, his Granddaughter Elycia Nelson, both sets of parents Alice DeLeon Sanchez and Gilbert Avelar and Maria and Esteban DeLeon, his sister Pamela Sanchez.
Services will not be held at this time due to COVID-19 but a Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later and safer time.
