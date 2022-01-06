Purchase Access

Raymond T. Gonzales, of Safford, entered into rest Friday morning, Dec. 31, 2021, at his residence. He was 65.

Services for Raymond are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

