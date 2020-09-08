Rebecca Ann Hughes Ortiz
Rebecca “Becky” Ann Hughes Ortiz, of Safford, passed away on September 2, 2020, at the age of 63. She was born January 27, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Gerald “Jerry” and Sherry Beaver Hughes.
Her family moved to Safford, AZ in 1967 where she attended school, and met her husband Tony her senior year.
Becky attended Missouri Southern State University from 1975-1976.
Tony and Becky married May 17, 1980, and were married 40 years at the time of her passing.
Becky loved her animals, going camping, and traveling. She also loved to spend as much time with family that she could.
She leaves behind her children, Michael Ortiz (Molly), Estephan “Bubba” Ortiz, and Emily Temple (Dorian).
Along with her 5 grandchildren, and 5 siblings.
A memorial for Becky will be held at a later date.