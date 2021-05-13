Rene Richard Villescas
Rene Richard Villescas, 35, passed away suddenly on May 6, 2021, in Safford, Arizona. He was born Sept. 2, 1985 to Gwyn and Joey Villescas in Safford, Arizona.
Rene grew up in Safford. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was fishing, riding his four-wheeler or his side by side, or working in his yard. And he loved spending his time with his family and friends.
Rene had a larger than life presence and a smile to go with it. He made everyone he met feel like they were his best friend. He never forgot anyone’s name, and he made sure he acknowledged you every time he ran into you. Rene never met a stranger, just someone he would automatically get to know, and once you met Rene, you had a friend for life.
In July 2019 Rene met the love of his life, Arlene Hernandez, and in August of 2019 he started working his “dream job” at Southwest Energy, LLC.
Rene was preceded in death by: his dad, Joseph “Joey” Villescas; his brother, Jimmy Villescas; his sister-in-law, Danielle Bierhaus; and Bruce Dixon (his brother from another mother...and father).
Rene is survived by: his fiancé, Arlene Hernandez and her son Emilio; his mother, Gwyn Villescas; brothers, Anthony Sr. (Mychael), Eddie and JoJo; nieces and nephews, Audiana, Tyler, Anthony Jr. “Bubba”, Adrian and Jiselle; grandparents, Richard and Elizabeth Amador; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services for Rene will be conducted Friday, May 14, 2021, at 3 p.m., at The River Community Church in Safford by Pastor Maria Kouts. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., also at the church.
