Rev. Robert Blacker Jan 23, 2020 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rev. Robert Blacker To plant a tree in memory of Robert Blacker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Blacker Barry Speck Condolence Christianity Celebration York The Church Of New Beginnings Arrangement Sign up for our email newsletters Load comments Most Popular Editorial: Profiles in cowardice DUI arrest follows crash into Dairy Queen building No. 9 Fort Thomas upsets No. 4 St. Michael Roxanne Marie Lee Graham County Jail Log Joe B. Cannon DPS investigating deceased inmate’s allegations against officers Former Pima town clerk faces theft trial Court Clerk recall nears next steps Editorial: A complete lack of confidence Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. DIGITAL EDITION (Eastern Arizona Courier) Get a notification email right in your inbox on the latest e-edition! DIGITAL EDITION (Copper Era) Get a notification email right in your inbox on the latest e-edition! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists