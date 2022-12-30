Reynaldo (Rey) Montez Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Reynaldo (Rey) Montez was born on Oct. 22, 1952, in Safford, Ariz. He earned his wings and was called home on Sept. 23, 2022.Safely HomeI am home in Heaven, dear ones;Oh, so happy and so bright!There is perfect joy and beautyIn this everlasting light.All the pain and grief is over,Every restless tossing passed;I am now at peace forever,Safely home in Heaven at last.Did you wonder I so calmlyTrod the valley of the shade?Oh! but Jesus' love illuminedEvery dark and fearful glade.And he came Himself to meet meIn that way so hard to treadAnd with Jesus' arm to lean on,Could I have one doubt or dread?Then you must not grieve so sorelyFor I love you dearly still;Try to look beyond earth's shadowsPray to trust our Father's Will.There is work still waiting for you,So you must not idly stand;Do it now, while life remaineth —You shall rest in Jesus' land.When that work is all completed,He will gently call you Home;Oh, the rapture of that meeting,Oh, the joy to see you come!A private memorial service was held Oct. 18, 2022, at the Safford Cemetery. To plant a tree in memory of Reynaldo Montez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montez Joy Christianity Jesus Heaven Grief Dread Beauty Worship Load comments Most Popular Skillful pruning is essential to quality fruit production Mom and daughter team to offer mobile IV services Safford man sentenced to 5 years on child porn charge Lake, Finchem appeal ruling on voting machines Shipping container removal to cost state $76 million Arizona income tax flattens to 2.5% in January 3rd Gila Valley Balloon Extravaganza set to take flight Details scant for Tuesday morning shooting incident in Thatcher Rodeo to close out 2022 with a lot of kick After overwhelming voter OK, political ‘dark money’ law hailed as model