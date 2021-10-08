Ricardo C. Rivera of Safford passed into eternity on Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 63. Ricardo was born on Nov. 23, 1958, in Safford, AZ to parents Felix Rivera and Carman Castro Rivera.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740.

