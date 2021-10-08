Ricardo C. Rivera Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ricardo C. Rivera of Safford passed into eternity on Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 63. Ricardo was born on Nov. 23, 1958, in Safford, AZ to parents Felix Rivera and Carman Castro Rivera.Private family services will be held at a later date.Arrangements were cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740. To plant a tree in memory of Ricardo Rivera as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ricardo C. Rivera Felix Rivera Az Funeral Chapel Caldwell Castro Arrangement Load comments Most Popular Five inches! Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez Graham County loses another two residents to COVID-19 Pima audit reveals $29,248 in unexplained charges Safford man dies in accident William Randall Lindsey Jayne Walter Owens Graham County death toll amended upwards, now 109 Suspect in property dispute case bound over for trial James Michael Gauna Holguin Sign up for our email newsletters