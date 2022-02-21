Ricardo Holguin Espinoza passed away December 20, 2021, in Tucson, AZ. He was 61.
Ricardo Holguin Espinoza, better known as Ricky, was born April 30, 1960, in Morenci, AZ to Miguel and Cassimira Espinoza. Ricky was the youngest of five children. Ricky grew up in old Morenci until the age of nine, when the family moved to Site 3 Plant Site.
Ricky enjoyed baseball, football, playing the tuba in the band, fishing, and hanging out with family and friends growing up. He graduated from Morenci in 1978. In 1980, Ricky began working at Phelps Dodge, later Freeport, as a repairman and planner. He retired in 2015.
Ricky became a father to his first son in 1981 when he met Debbie Simms, who he later married and had three more children. Ricky spent the rest of his years in Tucson, AZ with his wife Liz, where he sadly passed.
Ricky is preceded in death by: his father, Miguel Espinoza; nephews, Jimmy Villescas, and Christopher Nofchissey; and son-in-law, Jacob Webster.
He is survived by: his children, Marc (Stephanie) Cueto, Stacey Gabonia, RJ Espinoza, Amber (Jacob) Espinoza Webster, and Tanisha Espinoza, all of Morenci, AZ; he was blessed with seven grandchildren, Kayla, Shaun, Jasmine, Jakob, Jaydon, Arrianna, and Jaxxon, also of Morenci, AZ; mother, Cassimira Espinoza of Tucson, AZ; siblings, Lupe (Smokie) Lopez of Tucson, AZ, Nellie (Dennis) Nofchissey of Clifton, AZ, Mike (Delfi) Espinoza of Solomon, AZ, Lorenzo Espinoza of Tucson, AZ; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and numerous friends.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Ricky was celebrated at the Clifton Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., followed by the burial of his remains at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A Celebration of Ricky’s Life followed directly after at the American Legion in Clifton.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
