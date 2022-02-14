Purchase Access

Ricardo Holguin Espinoza

Ricardo Holguin Espinoza, of Morenci, passed away December 20, 2021, in Tucson. He was 61.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Ricky will be celebrated Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m.

Committal will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

A Celebration of Ricky’s Life will be directly after at the American Legion in Clifton.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

