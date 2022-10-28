Richard A. "Rich" Merino

Dedicated fiance, father of three, friend of many was called home on Tuesday October 25,2022 at the age of 35 in Safford Arizona. Richard was born to Angela Merino in Maricopa County on May 26,1987. Through the years Richard would grow up with his grandparents learning his excellent mechanic skills he enjoyed spending time with family, drawing, hunting/fishing and off roading. He was a friend to everyone who was known for his charming looks and perfect smile. Most of all he was known for being so kind, humble and grateful. His personality would light up the room.
He is survived by his fiance Angela Escobar, first born Mariano Merino, his princess Ariah Merino, last born Ruben Merino siblings Evanna Ferguson, Justin Ferguson, Chalise Moreno. Grandparents Rainy Merino, Linda Merino, Uncle Ruben and Nina Tina and family. He was greeted with his passing by his mom Angela Merino, Uncle Felix Merino and great grandparents.
A viewing will be held at Mcdougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel on Thursday November 3rd from 5:00-7:00pm with a rosary to follow from 7:00-8:00pm.
Mass will be held at St.Rose of Lima Church Friday November 4th from 12:30-1:30pm. Lunch-in to follow.
Arrangements made through McDougal’s Funeral Chapel and Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E Main St Safford, Az 85546. 928-428-1740 www.Caldwell funeral chapel.com
