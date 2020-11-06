Richard Allen Kerr “Dickie” passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, in Thatcher, Arizona leaving behind his beloved wife Diana. He was born on August 11, 1945, in Morenci, Arizona to Tolivar ”Bunky” Kerr and Leola Bond Kerr.
Dickie graduated from Morenci High School in 1963 where he excelled in football and baseball. Dickie then went on to play football for the University of Arizona. He entered the workforce and began working with Phelps Dodge for a few years then began his career with the Phoenix Police Department as a patrol officer, then as a Greenlee County deputy and investigator, and finally as an MVD enforcement officer where he stayed until retiring.
On Dec. 31, 1985 Richard married Diana Brewer and they blended their families together including Chris Kerr, Lisa Jenkins, Jared McClain, Jason McClain, and Josh McClain.
Dickie loved watching the U of A, the Arizona DiamondBacks, and the Phoenix Suns. He also enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, rock hunting, spending time with his family, especially the grand babies, wood working, 4-wheeling, and playing poker at the casino.
Although Dickie enjoyed his job at the Motor Vehicle Department, he was glad when he could retire so he could purchase a houseboat that he kept at Roosevelt Lake Marina where he could spend time with Diana, his kids and his grandkids telling stories, fishing and swimming together. He was incredibly patient, kind, caring, loyal, and a hard worker.
Richard is survived by his loving wife Diana of Thatcher, his children Chris Kerr of Safford, Lisa (Phil) Jenkins of Comfort, Texas, Jared (Judy) McClain of Eden, Jason (Sara) McClain of Sierra Vista, and Josh (Sheri) McClain of Pima. He is also survived by 11 Grandchildren, six Great-Grandchildren, and his dog Jack.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bunky and Leola Kerr, and his sister Jody Kerr Freisinger.
No services are planned at this time.