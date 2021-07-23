Richard Bencomo Lopez, age 59, entered into eternal life on July 17, 2021 in Safford, AZ. He was born on Feb. 5, 1962 in Morenci, AZ to Reynaldo Mendoza Lopez and Frances Bencomo Lopez.
He grew up in San Manuel, AZ with his brothers Sonny, Frank, Alfonso and Robert who were all well known by everyone. Richard attended San Manuel High School graduating in 1981 where he was homecoming royalty during his sophomore year while on the football team and was a member of the U of A swim team winning several first place medals.
He moved to Tucson and worked in construction with his brothers and later joined the US Navy in 1986 serving for nine years. Richard served as an Aircraft Organizational Maintenance Technician launching F-14 Tomcat Fighter Jets off the USS AMERICA (CV-66) during the combat air campaigns in support of OPERATION DESERT STORM.
After serving honorably in the Navy, he moved back to Tucson working for Lear Jet and moved back to Safford in 1999 to help take care of his ailing Mother and brother Frank. He worked for both the Morenci and Safford Mines until 2014 and married the love of his life, Sylvia Dominguez Martinez in 2010.
Richard had a love for music even though he didn't have the voice! He knew the lyrics to almost every song he heard. His fondest memories were about learning the Spanish songs his parents would sing and the songs his older brothers would play. His wife would often say that he was a walking encyclopedia of songs.
He was a die hard Dallas Cowboys Fan always representing his team proudly. He enjoyed watching the football games and bar-b-queing with his brother-in-law Johnny D. Richard also enjoyed cooking and was known to be a great cook. He had many adventures with his step-sons David and John-Michael Martinez while they were in Boy Scouts and was close to his niece Gina Lopez and his great-nephew Adrian Sanchez. He cherished the time he spent with his sons Richard, Vicente, Michael, and daughter Marcella. He was also very proud of all his children, nieces and nephews.
He had a love for animals and they loved him too. He could be seen driving around town in his 1993 Ford F-150 with his dear dog Jewels. They enjoyed going wherever there was water together. Richard had a heart of gold and wherever he went he left a lasting impression on everyone's life with encouraging words, therefore he was loved by many.
He is preceded in death by his parents Reynaldo “Nato” M. Lopez and Frances “Kika” B. Lopez, 4 bothers Reynaldo, Sonny, Frank and Alfonso Lopez.
He is survived by his Wife Sylvia D. Lopez of Safford, son and daughter Richard and Marcella Molina of Cottonwood, Sons Vicente and Michael Lopez from Tucson, step-sons David and John-Michael Martinez of Safford, Brother Robert Lopez of Safford, 11 grandchildren, one great grandson and many cousins, nieces and nephews and his dog Jewels.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the River Church in Safford, AZ. Interment services will follow at the Safford Cemetery with military honors by the Gila Valley Honor Guard.
