May 21, 1929 - August 3, 2021
Richard C. Lucas, DVM, "Dick or Doc", passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 3, 2021, in Flagstaff, Arizona of natural causes. He was 92 years old.
Dick was born on May 21, 1929, to John and Mabel (Hereim) Lucas in Helena, Montana and was raised on the Lucas Ranch, outside of Ringling Montana, which was homesteaded in 1892. At that time, the ranch had its own school and grades 1-8 were spent at the Tip Top school. He went to high school in Bozeman, Montana, and to get there he would ride the train from Ringling on Monday morning then return on Friday afternoon. He attended the University of Montana, graduating in 1952 with a degree in business administration. A bit of a Montana raconteur, Dick was on the ski team, which it often seemed he did more skiing than studying and was also a pole vaulter on the track team.
Drafted into the Army in 1952, Dick was stationed at Ft. Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. It was there he met his future wife, Lorraine Ethel Rich, who was from Spokane, Washington. They were married in January 1954. The couple spent a short time working in the Spokane area, then moved to White Sulphur Springs, Montana, where Dick was ranch manager of the Dogie Ranch and Carl Rostad Ranch.
They began their family later that year in 1954, when David was born in Washington and then 17 months later Rick was born, also in Washington; Rande was born in Montana. Richard's interest to start a career in animal studies developed from a cousin vet in White Sulphur Springs who thought he would make a good veterinarian and so in 1961, the family moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado for pre-vet studies. He was accepted to Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1965.
While Dick attended school in Alabama, the family stayed in Ft. Collins operating a 40-horse stable. He was an integrated leader, graduating in 1969 with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. After school the family moved to Safford, Arizona in August 1969, where he joined the Safford Animal Hospital. In 1987 he became the sole owner of the hospital. Doc was a kind and gentle vet in a practice that covered Graham, Greenlee and Cochise counties, treating all animals; large and small. He was the racetrack veterinarian in the southeastern region of Arizona. Doc Lucas was dedicated to his work, often traveling many miles to different ranches and towns.
Dick and Lorraine also enjoyed farming outside of Thatcher with dogs, cats, horses, and sheep around them all their lives. Dick was a charter member of the Gila Valley Rotary Club, past president, and lifelong member. He often said, “If all members were voting yes, he would vote no because nothing is unanimous.” He was also a lifelong member of the Arizona Veterinary Medical Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association. Richard was also a lifelong Catholic, and member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Doc saw more changes in his life than most will ever experience, from kerosene lamps, and outhouses thru electricity, telephones, radio, and TV to computer and cellphones. He went through it all. It was a good life.
Richard is survived by his children Dave, Rick and Rande, granddaughters Jaime and Lindsay and great-granddaughter Skyler. He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine, his parents, two brothers; Jack (Dorothy) and Chuck (Marion). Dick was the last living sibling of the Lucas family originating in Ringling, Montana.
A mass of remembrance will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Oct. 5 at 8 a.m. No memorial service or funeral is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to the Gila Valley Rotary Club PO Box 1484, Thatcher AZ 85552.