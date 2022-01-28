Richard “Coach” Pottle, 84, of Gardiner, Maine passed away peacefully at his house in Lillian, Alabama on January 21, 2022. “Coach” was a graduate of Gardiner High School and the University of Maine. He had a passion for many sport, football, baseball, and golf, which he was gifted in playing and coaching.
“Coach’s” favorite place to live and “just be” was with his family, friends, coaches, and players on the fields of Safford High School. Safford, Arizona was his heart and soul. His love for football and his love for his players got him inducted into the Safford High School coaches “Hall of Fame”.
“Coach” is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce, his true love and partner in life. They enjoyed many years of dancing, traveling, and playing cards. All that he excelled at… “Coach” is survived by his three loving daughters, Lee, Lana, and Stacy, who he passed along his passion for football, but not patience for golf. (Not without trying)
“Coach” is survived by his brother David (wife Nancy) of Gardiner, his sister Bea (husband John), five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
To know “Coach” was to love him. He was a hard working man, a fun loving friend, a loving husband, a terrific brother/son, and a wonderful Dad. He will definitely be missed by all...
