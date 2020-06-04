Richard Dennis Cluff, of Mesa and formerly of Pima, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 85.
Funeral services for Dennis will be conducted Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building located at 1852 N. Stapley Dr., Mesa, Arizona, 85203. Family will receive friends for a viewing at 9 a.m., also at the church.
Concluding graveside services will be conducted on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., in the Pima Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.