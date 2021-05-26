Richard Michael Moody, 77, passed away May 24, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona after a brief battle with cancer.
Mike was born to Richard R. and Wanda Moody in Safford, Arizona on March 30, 1944. He was raised in Thatcher with his two sisters. After graduating from Thatcher High School in 1962, Mike attended Eastern Arizona College and served a Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Norway.
Mike was an entrepreneur and enjoyed travel and adventure as part of his early pursuits. He piloted his own plane across the American southwest, traded Indian jewelry in New Mexico, prospected for gold in Bolivia and developed oil wells in Texas. He had a life long interest in gemology and had been certified to rate diamonds by the GIA.
Mike raised three children near Dallas, Texas with former wife Maxine Royer (Watson). In his later years he returned to Thatcher where he loved to visit with friends, tell stories and entertain children with his many magic tricks.
Mike is survived by his three children Rich Moody, Mindy Collum (Bob), Troy Moody (Debbie), four grandchildren, Michael Moody, Randi Dolan, Cade Collum and Emerson Moody and sisters Sandra Lee (Bob) and Nanette Alder (Mike). Mike is preceded in death by his parents Richard Rulon and Wanda Howard Moody. A family graveside service will be held at a later date.