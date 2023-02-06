Rick Dixson

Ricky Dale Dixson passed away January 15, 2023, in Tucson at the age of 56. He was born on July 7, 1966, to Afton and Charles Dixson in Newport, Arkansas. Rick was the 6th of a total of 7 sons.

The young family spent many years living between Arkansas and Arizona, but the majority of Rick’s youth was spent on a farm in Beedeville, Arkansas. Faith, love and the importance of family were traits instilled in Rick and his brothers at an early age. He was introduced to the love of his life, Angie Warren, in 1989 by his brother Tim, because Tim was dating her older sister, Cindy.

