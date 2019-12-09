Riley LaVar Norton
Our loving husband, father and grandpa, Riley LaVar Norton, age 85, of Salt Lake City, returned home to his Father in Heaven on Dec. 4, 2019. Riley was born to Elbert Riley and Flora Lines Norton on June 23, 1934, in the community of Central.
He graduated from Thatcher High School and Eastern Arizona College. After graduation he served in the Western States Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He married Dorothy Olsen on Dec. 14, 1957, in the Salt Lake City Temple and moved to Salt Lake City. He enjoyed a career in the transportation industry with many varied responsibilities along the way.
Riley was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in various callings, including as a beloved gospel doctrine teacher. He had a real gift for writing stories, and everyone enjoyed his sense of humor.
After 44 years of marriage, Dorothy passed away in October of 1998. In 2004, Riley became reacquainted with and married Linda Layton Nelson, his high school sweetheart. They enjoyed 15 years together until his passing.
In these last years of his life Riley met several simultaneous, serious health challenges with gritty endurance, inspiring patience and a phenomenal sense of humor.
Riley is survived by: his wife, Linda; his son, Brent Richard Norton (Lori Smith), of Cumming, Ga.; brothers, Norman, Verdell (Butch) and John Norton; sister, Kathy Norton White; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Riley was preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife, Dorothy; brother, Ronald Norton; eldest son, Scott Riley Norton; and daughter-in-law, Janette Pedersen Norton.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5235 S. Wesley Road, Salt Lake City, with a visitation for family and friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Interment will be at the Alpine City Cemetery, Alpine, Utah.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.