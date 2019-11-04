Robert A. Hauser
Robert A. (Bob) Hauser, 81, passed away peacefully at home Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019. Bob was a former resident of Central.
His beloved Carol Lee predeceased him after 35 years of marriage.
Bob lived a long life of service to God, country and family, and was a man of sterling integrity and boundless humor, not always appropriate.
Bob and Carol traveled the world with Bob’s career. He was in the U.S. Army, the 72nd man sent into Vietnam. After his third and most serious hit, he was invited to leave active duty and join the CIA. His service to his country in that capacity took full advantage of his considerable skills and intellect. He worked in the highest levels of our country’s security and intelligence from his office in the Pentagon. He served protecting five U.S. presidents. He was the head of the Intelligence School at Fort Huachuca.
Bob was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, baptized at age 62 when his career responsibilities were not in conflict with his understanding of what was expected of him by his Heavenly Father. His favorite calling was that of a greeter. He made fast friends with every child in the ward, with his deep pockets full of candy and hearty smile in exchange for a handshake. He felt great pride in the children and youth in Central, where he watched many grow from toddlers, to missionaries, to successful parents. He thrilled daily at the progress on the temple construction, which he watched with his wife from their kitchen window.
He is deeply loved by his wife, children and grandchildren and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
Details of services: www.uvfuneral.com.