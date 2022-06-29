Robert “Bob” Donald Welker, age 82, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born on January 5, 1940, in Safford, Arizona, to Donald and Phyllis (Merrill) Welker. He graduated from Safford High School in 1958. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Betty (Allen) Welker (daughter of Ivan and Barbara (Bryce) Allen), and they are the parents of 10 children and the grandparents of 42 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren. Bob is also survived by his children Steve (Vicki), Lisa Ford (Pete), Pam Weinland (Scott), Michael (Ronda), Chris (Teresa), Kim Woods (Mike), David (Marianne), Lauri Burlando (Matt), and Rick (Rochelle). A son, Jim (Susan), preceded him in death, as did his sister Dian Moore (Art). He is also survived by brothers Rick (Linda) and Dan (Louise), and sister Joyce Johnson (Del). Bob lived in Payson, Arizona, for over 40 years and was active in the community and served in many organizations, including as a member and president of the local school board, as a coach of Little League baseball and Pop Warner football, and as a leader in the Boy Scouts of America. He devoted his entire career to Valley National Bank and its successors and found joy in assisting ranchers and small businesses. He was also a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving for many years in several leadership positions. One of his most cherished experiences was serving a mission for his church with his dear wife Betty in Nauvoo, Illinois. He will forever be remembered and beloved for his incredible kindness and love for all he knew. A funeral service will be held on his behalf on July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing preceding the service beginning at 9:30 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints, 913 W. Ponderosa St., Payson, Arizona.
