Robert Chacon
Robert Chacon, or “Bobby” as he was affectionately known, a resident of Tucson and formerly of Duncan, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson. Bobby was 48.
Graveside services for Bobby will be conducted Saturday morning, September 5, 2020, at 9 a.m., at the Duncan Cemetery by Rev. Nathaniel Mma.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, September 4, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
