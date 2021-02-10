Robert Earl Clark, husband to Vickie Clark, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 3, 2021, at the age of 69.
He was born in Bisbee to Robert Andrew Clark and Dolores (Burkett) on Oct. 3, 1951. He enjoyed his childhood and teen years growing up in Bisbee and being raised by his grandparents, Leslie and Essie Burkett.
When he graduated from high school, he was drafted into the United States Army. He was Specialist 4th Class and served in Vietnam. He was proud of his service and you’d often find him wearing a Vietnam Vet hat.
Robert married his “Sweets” on March 27, 1981. They lived in Morenci for four years then moved to Thatcher with their four children in 1985 where they have lived ever since. He worked as a boilermaker welder for Phelps Dodge for 37 years where he made lifelong friends and became known as “Bad Bob.”
He was able to retire from PD/FMI in December 2013. He enjoyed the last seven years spending time with his Sweets, children, grandchildren, friends and church family. He enjoyed men’s prayer breakfast, being a door greeter at the River Church, camping in Alpine each summer with his kids and grandkids and spending time with his buddy Bill.
Robert is preceded in death by: his parents, Robert and Dolores; siblings, Sara, Frank and Brenda.
He is survived by: his wife, Vickie; step-father, Arville Johnson; brother, Andrew Murphy; children, Ryan (Norma) Smith, Jackie (Jason) Bryce, Nathan (Lisa) Clark and Kayleen (Nick) Leachet; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Robert touched more lives than he could ever imagine and was loved by so many. He will be greatly missed.
Our family would like to express our gratitude for all the prayers, kind words, and acts of service.
Celebration of Life event to follow at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.