Robert Ernest Griffin, Jr., of Thatcher, Arizona, entered eternal rest Monday May 23, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. Near him was his wife of nearly 65 years, Marjorie Ann McDowell Griffin. He was 88 years old.
Ernie was born August. 4, 1933, in Thatcher, Arizona. He was the son of Robert and Lucille Griffin and the oldest of 7 children: Sherald (deceased), Sylvia, David, Bill, Sue and John.
He met his eternal sweetheart, Marj, at Arizona State University and they were married on August 30, 1957, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. He and Marj would have been married for 65 years this August. Together they had 5 children and a bonus daughter whom they love very much: Kelly Paul Griffin (Kaija), Laurie Lynn Moore, Brent Philip Griffin (deceased), Niki Ann Clonts-Hatch (Matthew (deceased), Mark), Cindy Lee Hatch (Matthew) and Eureka Hall. Ernie and Marj are blessed with 28 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
He adored his wife and family, they meant everything to him. He was hardworking, reliable, and an Eagle Scout (which was very important to him). He loved his missions and the Spanish language, he loved to travel, and he loved music. Ernie touched many lives in his career as a teacher and administrator. He had a great sense of humor and always had a smile and wink for us. He was our hero.
Funeral services for Ernie will be conducted Friday morning, June 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4050 W. 2nd Street, Thatcher, AZ. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening June 2, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, 1940 S. 20th Ave, Safford, AZ., and again on Friday morning, June 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Griffin, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.