Robert Gutierrez, a resident of Safford, entered into eternal rest Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21, 2021, at his residence, with his beloved wife, Chris, at his side. Robert was 72.

Services for Mr. Gutierrez are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Gutierrez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments