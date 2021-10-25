Robert Gutierrez Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Gutierrez, a resident of Safford, entered into eternal rest Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21, 2021, at his residence, with his beloved wife, Chris, at his side. Robert was 72.Services for Mr. Gutierrez are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Gutierrez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Gutierrez Condolence Chris Eternal Rest Arrangement Funeral Home Date Load comments Most Popular Found body believed to be that of missing woman Clifton couple make the most of holidays Valley fever big problem in state, but not here Harvest Fest Wildcats hand Cowboys decisive 27-10 loss Dog attack leads to rabies shots for Safford man SHS orchestra members promise an evening far from boring Charity run COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Graham, Greenlee counties up Showing spirit Sign up for our email newsletters