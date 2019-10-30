Robert L. Hampton, “Bob,” passed away and went to be with the Lord on Oct. 28, 2019. He was born on a farm near North Salem, Mo., in 1929, the eldest child of parents Orville and Lola Hampton. He had three younger sisters with whom he kept a close relationship through the years.
He married his high school sweetheart, Frances Louise Owen, in 1948. They had one child, Robert O. Hampton.
Bob joined the U.S. Army paratroopers right after high school and served in the occupation army in Japan. He was called back into the military in 1950 at the time of the Korean War and proudly served his country for more than eight years. While in the service, he received pilot training and, after leaving the military, he and Fran owned and flew their own airplanes.
In 1956, he became a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and retired with 32 years of service. He attained the rank of captain and was the troop commander of one of the nine Missouri Highway Patrol troops.
After retirement in January of 1988, Bob and Fran moved to Safford as snowbirds to be near their son and his family, becoming full-time residents of Arizona in 1996. Bob enjoyed playing golf and building and flying radio-controlled airplanes. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and received a 50-year membership pin in 2009.
Bob’s faith in the Lord and his family were the most important things in his life. He was a member of True Hope Fellowship Church.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 71 years, Fran Hampton; his son, Bob (Carol) Hampton; grandson, Rob; granddaughter, Jeannie; great-grandchildren, Brett, Audrey, Chelsey, Makayla and Jordan; two great-great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Beverly and Carolyn, and their families; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by: his parents, Orville and Lola; and his sister, Barbara.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Safford Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
