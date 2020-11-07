Robert Lopez Escobedo “Bobby”, 84, of Solomon entered into eternal rest on Nov. 5, 2020. He was born April 5, 1936, in Solomon, Arizona to Sesario and Nicolasa Escobedo with siblings; Ruben, Marvin, Irene “Denny” and Daniel.
Bobby married Adeli on Dec. 1, 1956 in Solomon, Arizona and their family grew with the births of each of their three children; Bobby “Gordy”, Harold and Arthur.
Bobby had a passion for cars and motorcycles, and really enjoyed watching Western movies.
He is survived by his wife Adeli Escobedo, his children Bobby “Gordy” Escobedo , Harold (Maria) Escobedo and Arthur Escobedo, his brother Marvin, his sister Irene “Denny” and his brother Daniel. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Adonis, Joshua, Tiffany, Crystal, Ashley and Miraya, his 11 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and his dog, Tuffy.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Sesareio and Nicolasa Escobedo, and his brother Ruben.
Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, beginning with a viewing at 9 a.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Church in Safford. Interment will follow at the Safford Cemetery.
