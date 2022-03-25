Robert M. Rodriguez passed away in Tucson, Arizona on March 15, 2022, just a month shy of his 84th birthday. Robert was born on April 7, 1938 in Glendale, Arizona to Antonio & Carmen Rodriguez.
Robert graduated from Duncan High School in Duncan, Arizona in 1956. He then studied to become an Electrical Foreman at Phelps Dodge. On November 15, 1957, he married his true love, Bonnie Roseberry in Silver City, New Mexico. To their beloved union came three children; Robert, Kimberly, and Rodney, and later one grandchild.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. His love of breeding, training and racing quarter horses was a great passion of his, as well as raising cattle and traveling.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio & Carmen Rodriguez, his wife Bonnie J. Rodriguez, his sister Susan Garcia and his son Robert Mac Rodriguez.
Robert is survived by his children Kimberly Rodriguez-Montez and Rodney D. Rodriguez, as well as his siblings Margaret (William) Reed, and Rebecca Rodriguez, and his Granddaughter Merlinda “Nina” Montez. (Rodney passed away a few short days after this writing.)
A double viewing will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, with a double graveside funeral service held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25th at The Sheldon Cemetery, in Duncan, Arizona.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
