Robert Persson
Robert “Bob” Persson, 73, of Safford, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 9, 2020.
Bob was an ordained Lutheran pastor who was well-liked and respected by everyone who knew him. He was the pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Safford, which he and Judy helped to found.
For many years he volunteered at the American Legion, helping to cook turkey and ham dinners for hundreds of people in a day, as well as a board member and volunteer at Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry food shelf.
Bob is survived by: his wife, Judy; and his children, Christina and Tony; their spouses, Doug and Cami; and six grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Minnesota, where Bob was born and lived for much of his life.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
