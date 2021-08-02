Robert “Tiny” Morris
Robert “Tiny” Morris, a lifetime resident of Safford, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 26, 2021, at his residence with his wife of 35 years by his side.
Robert “Tiny” Morris was born on April 29, 1954, to Rulen and Vesta Morris. Robert was the fourth of eighth children. Robert attended Safford schools and was a graduate of the Class of 1972. He went on to college at EAC and graduated with the Class of 1975.
After working at the family business for a few years he went on to work at the mine in Morenci until he had to medically retire a few years ago. Robert loved everyone and would do anything for his family and friends.
Robert met his wife, Linda, in February of 1986 and they were married on July 17, 1986. They later became sealed in the L.D.S. temple on April 27, 2019.
Robert is survived by: his wife, Linda; step-daughter, Carrie Ramay; step-son, Matt Pohl; four grandkids, and six great-grandkids.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Rulen and Vesta Morris; step-mother, Deola Morris; brother, James Morris; sister, Elena Morris; nephew, Roger Morris; and niece, Nichole Morris.
Funeral services for Tiny will be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at the Mt. Graham Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Rob Merrill of the Safford 8th Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Monday evening, Aug. 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., in the Mt. Graham Chapel Relief Society Room.
