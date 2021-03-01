Robert Turman

Robert was born in Bisbee Arizona on July 23, 1935 to Sam and Mabel Turman.
He went to Bisbee schools until he dropped out in the 10th grade to go to work to help his family when his father got sick. He had two sisters, Mildred and Shirley. They lived on a farm on Frontier Road in Cochise County a few miles from Bisbee.
He helped others as a young man and continued that throughout his life, always willing to help anybody that needed anything. He joined the Army in September 1955 and was in the service from 1955 to 1957 and became a staff sergeant where he worked hard to get his GED. He served also in the reserves from 1958 to 1959. When he came home from the service, he met and married Peggy Ratterree in 1958. They had two sons, Sam and Don of whom he was very proud of. He was an employee of Phelps Dodge for 43 and a half years as repair supervisor in the concentrators. Everyone he worked with loved him and he never said a bad word about anybody.
Throughout his life he was on many boards of organizations. He worked with the kids' bowling league in Bisbee and was a Cub Scout Master and Boy Scout leader and on the golf course board. He was a member of the Elks in Bisbee and in Clifton a total of 55 years. Robert enjoyed working with children and had a Peewee league team and a Little League team for many years. He could be found at the Little League field in the evenings even after his boys were too old to play. He loved all kinds of sports and if you ever went to their house you would see that he was sitting there watching a ball game on TV or a western. Going hunting was another hobby that he loved. Playing golf was another one of his sports that he loved to play. He also helped start the Southeastern Arizona sportsman's club.
Taking his grandson RJ on hunting trips was one of his favorite things to do. He enjoyed spending time with his sons, with all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His gardens were enjoyed by many, he always shared. The same could be said about the pecans from his pecan trees.
He was a volunteer fireman in Bisbee and again in Morenci when they moved there in 1974 when Phelps Dodge transferred them from Bisbee to Morenci.
When he retired they moved to Safford and bought a house. The yard was large and he was out there working on the yard every day. When he finished working on his yard, he would do his neighbor's yards as well. They had a Boston Terrier, Queenie who he loved very much.
He and Peggy enjoyed traveling and went to many places, including Disneyland with their granddaughters. They went on cruises and visited Canada, the Cayman Islands, a bus trip in Europe, Hawaii, Florida, the Bahamas, Branson, Missouri, and on an African Safari. He had a room that held his hunting trophies mounted on the walls.
Robert is survived by his sweetheart Peggy of 62 years and 11 months to the day. Two sons, Sam of Safford, and Don (Shelby) of Parker, Arizona, his sister Mildred McGinty, of Elfrida, four grandchildren Krystal (Gino), Laura (Marcos), Tenea (Jesse), RJ (Chanel), seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Shirley and her husband Jimmy Nicholson and brother-in-law Buck McGinty.
A big thank you to Aaron, Cynthia and Shelby for making it possible for Robert to be home. We would have never been able to say our good-byes without their help.
A Celebration of Life and Open House for Robert will be conducted at the family home, 2238 South Shannon Road in Safford on Saturday afternoon, March 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Military honors for Robert will be conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.