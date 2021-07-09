Robert V. Moss, of Thatcher, Arizona passed away on July 6, 2021, in Safford, Arizona at the age of 75. He was born Dec. 10, 1945 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Bob spent four years in the US Air Force, from 1966 until 1970 and then 32 years in commercial aviation.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy, his two children, Tim and wife Laura Moss of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Christy and husband Richard Troutman of Madison, Alabama along with two grandchildren, Claire Troutman and Scott Troutman both of Alabama.
Abiding by Bob’s wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.