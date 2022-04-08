Robert Wayne Bailey, Jr. “Gunny”, 54, passed away on April 4, 2022, at his home in Clifton, AZ. Robert was born on April 11, 1967, in Port Huron, Michigan to Robert W. Bailey, Sr. & Sharon K. Nolte Bailey.
He was a proud United States Marine Corp. Veteran who continued to serve all of his life. Robert married his loving wife, Sabrina, on April 15, 2016, in Clifton, Arizona.
Robert is survived by his wife Sabrina Bailey, his children Ava Bailey-Winters (Dylan), Lori Bailey, Sienna Frazer, and Rowina Bailey. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, his siblings Martha Neumann and Karen Brooks of Port Huron, MI, and Scott Bailey (Kim) of Lexington Heights, MI, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son Daniel Bailey, his father Robert Sr., his mother Sharon, and his sister Melody.
Robert is loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial Service for Robert will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at The Church of New Beginnings in Morenci, AZ.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
