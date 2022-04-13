Roberta Lillian Lackner of Wilcox passed away April 5,2022 at the age of 89, in her home on hardy road. She was born December 30, 1932, in thatcher to Robert Andrew Morris and Lola Daley. She grew up along the banks of the Gila river in Virden, Duncan, and Sheldon where her father worked for the ccc corps and the family grew vegetables and seed crops. She attended Duncan schools and later the family moved to thatcher where she attended thatcher high school and excelled in sports, business, and was a thatcher eagles cheerleader. There she met her cowboy and love of her life. In June 1951 she would marry William Harold locker and spend the next 68 years. She embraced her new life on the four mile family ranch in Klondike. She loved the failure mountains, streams, and wildlife, and became a skilled, hardworking ranch wife.
During this time her children were born: Henrietta, Harold bob, carol Ann, Wayne, Dan, and don.
In the 60’s the family moved to Wilcox, where she took on a variety of jobs over the years as school secretary, bus driver, hospital cook, judge Atwood’s assistant, and a medical secretary. But her favorite was to go to the ranches that Harold and her sons had acquired over the years. Roberta never missed the yearly trips into the Galiuros to work on the powers mine and trails with Harold and her family.
Later in life she, Harold, and their beloved dog, baby doll, could be found in Stockton pass at their Gillespie ranch working, and sitting under their favorite mesquite tree just enjoying life. Roberta was a lifelong member of the church of Jesus Christ of latter- day saints and loved every trip she was able to take to the temple in the Gila valley with her closest of friends. Her love for the gospel and her faith in the lord was everlasting as her constant smile.
One of her greatest loves was children and making their lives happy, full of smiles and surprises, and always taking time to make each child feel loved and special.
She would always say she had many chapters to write in this life and many callings from the lord to fulfill and she did it with a song in her heart.
Roberta is preceded in passing by her husband, Harold. Her sister carol potter, her brothers Norman and Max Blazzard. She is survived by her six children, 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
A remembrance of her life will be held April 14,2022 in Wilcox at the church of Jesus Christ of latter-day saints. Visitation to take place at 9 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. a luncheon to follow. Burial will conclude at 2 p.m. at the thatcher cemetery.
You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortury.com arrangements entrusted to Westlawn chapel, mortuary and crematory of Willcox, Arizona.