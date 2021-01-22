Roberta “Sue” Siltala, age 75, entered into eternal rest on the evening of Jan. 19, 2021, surrounded by family.
Sue was born on Sept. 29, 1945 in Antlers, OK, but spent the majority of her life in Arizona. In 1978 she moved to Safford with her children and found her permanent home and family within this community. Sue graduated from Morenci High School and went to EAC. For over 20 years Sue worked for Phelps Dodge Mining until her eventual retirement from the company. In the past decade Sue returned to EAC in order to continue her sewing hobby and in turn made lifelong friendships.
Sue was a hardworking and independent woman, but she also enjoyed relaxing by listening to audiobooks, working on her Sudoku puzzles, and making clothing for her grandchildren.
Sue’s beliefs as a Baptist were that she would return to her heavenly home with Jesus and her parents.
Sue is survived by her children, Shannon Diaz and John Siltala; sister, Fay (Odell) Henderson; grandchildren, Christina Diaz, Manuel Diaz IV, Mary Diaz, Lane Siltala, Landon Siltala and Lakelyn Siltala; great-grandchildren, Kessie Diaz and Manuel Diaz V.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Oleta and Clarence Ford and her older brother Ed Harris Sr.
Graveside services will be on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 12 p.m., at the Safford Cemetery. Pastor Odell Henderson will be officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com