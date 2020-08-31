Rodney Jamison
Rodney Jamison, a resident of Thatcher and a United States Army veteran, quietly passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 19, 2020, at his residence. Rodney was 64.
Rodney James Jamison was born February 24, 1956 in Rumford, Maine, the son of Guy, Jr. and Kathleen Jamison. Following his formal education, Rodney enlisted and honorably served our country in the United States Army. In 1978, following his discharge, he returned home and began working in the paper mill. Rodney dedicated his time and worked at the mill for over 23 years, retiring in 2001.
Rodney was an avid NASCAR fan, following Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and comforting father. He was a true and loyal friend and a proud grandfather.
Rodney leaves to mourn: his beloved wife, Darleen, of Thatcher; his children, Rodney (Erica), of Peru, Maine, Aaron (Mary), of Dixfield, Maine and Denise, also of Peru, Maine; Angela Marston, of Skowhegan, Maine and a son, Keith Merchant, of Wilton, Maine; six, brothers, Ken (Myong), of Dumphries, Virginia, Brian (April), of Mexico, Maine, Wayne (Shane), of Mexico, Maine, Jeffrey (Donna), of Saco, Maine, Alan, of Mexico, Maine and Bruce, of Roxbury, Maine; six grandchildren, Abbie Brown, Alayna Johnson, Alex Jamison, Emily Jamison, Matthew Dyke and Michael Dyke; and two great-grandchildren, Mitchell Dyke and Melody Dyke; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Rodney was welcomed into Heaven by: his parents, Guy Jr. and Kathleen Jamison; a brother, Guy Jamison III; his sister, Gail Young; and his sister-in-law, Lisa Jamison.
