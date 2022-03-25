Just a few days after his dad's passing, Rodney Rodriguez followed in passing on March 17, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 57. Rodney was born on September 28, 1964 in Morenci, Arizona to Robert M. Rodriguez & Bonnie Roseberry Rodriguez.
Rodney graduated from Duncan High School in 1982, and went on to attend the University of Arizona where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. He settled down in Glendale, Arizona where he went to work for Helena Agri-Enterprise as a salesman.
Rodney enjoyed farming on the family farm in Duncan. From his youth, he enjoyed watching horse racing and later helped his father with the training of Quarter Horses for racing in Arizona and New Mexico.
He is survived by his sister Kimberly Rodriguez-Montez, and his niece Merlinda “Nina” Montez.
Rodney was preceded in death by his father Robert M. Rodriguez, his mother Bonnie J. Rodriguez, and his brother Robert Mac Rodriguez.
A double viewing will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, with a double graveside funeral service held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25th at The Sheldon Cemetery, in Duncan, Arizona.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Rodriguez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.