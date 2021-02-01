Roger A. Hale
Roger A. Hale formerly of Bowie passed away in Tucson on Jan. 28, 2021 at the age of 81. He was born in Montrose, Colorado on Feb. 4, 1939 to Frank Collins Hale and Maxine Carmen Battorff Hale.
Roger was a life-long farmer, and started farming in Bowie in 1969. He never met a stranger, was larger than life. Roger was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship in Tucson.
On Aug. 22, 2009 in Kodiak, Alaska he married his wife Dusty who survives him. aHe is also survived by his son; Roddy Hale of Rapid City, South Dakota, his son-in-law; Mark Morsheimer of Millersville, Maryland and his grandchildren; Shannon Hale of Pearce, Arizona, Sarah and Erin Morsheimer both of Millersville, Maryland and great grandchildren Keeley and Rope Ebert both of Pearce, Arizona. His brother Richard Hale, Sr. of Mesa, Arizona also survive him.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his previous wife Linda Sue Hale and his daughter Lisa.
A memorial service will be held at Quail Park Rodeo Arena in Willcox on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 beginning at 1 p.m. Contributions may be made in his name to Christian Faith Fellowship,1900 N. Country Club Road, Tucson, Arizona 85716.
