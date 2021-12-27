Roger E. David
Roger E. David, age 94, of Safford passed away at his daughter’s home in Phoenix on Dec. 22. He was a retired businessman and funeral director. Roger, his wife Carolyn and their 5 children moved to Safford in 1959. They purchased the Safford Funeral Home and served thousands of Gila Valley Families during his 40 years of David’s Safford Funeral Home ownership.
Roger, the second child of Belle Elizabeth Affeld David and John Calvin David, Sr. was born in Kansas City, MO on Nov. 22, 1927. The David family resided in Missouri, Kansas, Ohio and Arkansas during Roger’s youth. At the age of 16, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in November of 1944 and served as a carpenter’s mate in Florida during the last year of World War II. While in the service, he met Carolyn McHenry, a Johns Hopkins nursing student at a USO dance. They were blessed with 73 years of marriage.
Following the War, Roger was self-employed as a carpenter in Pennsylvania and Arkansas before enrolling in mortuary school in Kansas City utilizing the G.I. Bill in 1951.
After graduation, he worked in Kansas City before moving his young family to Phoenix where he was employed by Mortensen Kingsley Funeral Home as well as New York Life as an insurance agent. In 1956, he was a candidate for the AZ House of Representatives and narrowly lost to the Speaker of The House. Roger and Carolyn were drawn to the Gila Valley in 1959.
Through their 60 years in the Gila Valley, they realized that the principle of scarcity is not valid as applied to friends, neighbors, and community members here. The more Roger and Carolyn gave of their time, talents, means and love, the more they received back. They cherished the wonderful people of the Gila Valley and were considered true friends of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. They admired their culture and had a great respect for their tenacity and resourcefulness. They celebrated their progress as a nation.
Roger was active in the Lions Club and worked on parade floats, the Miss Graham County Pageant, 4th of July Fireworks and construction of the Melvin Jones Memorial. He was an early Graham County Search and Rescue volunteer and founded David’s Ambulance in Safford and co-founded Grahamlee Ambulance in Clifton. Roger served as the County Fair Parade Chairman for Graham County and for the Pioneer Day Parade for several years. His church service included local leadership, foreign missions and many years with his wife Carolyn as temple workers at the Mesa and Gila Valley LDS Temples.
Roger is survived by his 4 daughters, J’Anne Affeld and Jared (Ron) Smithson of Phoenix, Jeanne Koniuszy (Tom) and Joyce Dietrich (Dan) of Mesa, a son, Paul R. David of Safford as well as 22 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, an infant daughter Juliane, a brother, J.C. David, Jr. and sister Gwen Robb.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 30th at 2:00 p.m. at the Safford L.D.S. Stake Center. Friends may call from 1:00 to 1:50 p.m. Thursday at the Stake Center. Entombment will follow in the family mausoleum at the Thatcher Cemetery.