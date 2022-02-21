Roger P Garcia
Roger P Garcia of Solomon (currently living in Mesa) passed away on February 14, 2022, in a cabin in Heber, AZ, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 74. Roger was born on July 6, 1947, to Manuel and Ramona Perales Garcia in San Jose, AZ.
He attended school at Solomonville Elementary where his love of sports began. He then attended and graduated from Safford high school in 1965. He went on to do many different jobs that included mining, construction, and farming.
Roger married the love of his life Dahlia Moreno on December 29, 1973, they then settled down and started a family. They raised three beautiful daughters, Monica, Melissa, and Crystal. Then came his seven grandchildren, which were his pride and joys… He was absolutely the best Tata there was!
Roger was a sports fanatic from a very young age…any sport at all…but baseball was at the very top of the list. He spent 20+ years coaching little league, and boy was he good at it winning many titles, recognitions, and going to state several times. Roger loved his Arizona Diamondbacks! He also enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and just being outdoors. Roger was a big family man, and really enjoyed just sitting around a table and playing poker with his daughters, son-in-law’s, and many grandchildren, although he usually came out the winner
He is survived by his loving wife Dahlia Garcia, his three daughters, Monica Garcia (Chris) of Safford, Melissa Garcia (Jason) of San Jose, and Crystal Villalba (Yogi) of Mesa, three sisters, Annie (Lorenzo) Marquez of Safford, Katie (Ramon) Navarette of Mesa, and Martha ( Frankie) Arrellin of San Jose, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Selena and Nanee Garcia, Jalissa Castro, and Viviana and Franki Villalba
Roger is preceded in death by both parents, Manuel & Ramona Garcia, sister Gracie Avelar, nephew Rene Moreno, and two grandsons, Roger Villalba and Izaiah Garcia.
If you had the privilege of knowing Roger Garcia, then he probably made a lasting impression on you. May his beautiful soul rest in peace, and may he enjoy many Arizona Diamondbacks games, at the baseball diamond in the sky.
The Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Thursday evening, February 24, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, and the Memorial Mass is set for Friday, February 25, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Solomon.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfunerlchapel.com.