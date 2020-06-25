Roger Wayne Williams, age 76 and a resident of Thatcher, was born to Rolla Burns and Velva Wheeler Williams on October 21, 1943, in Ontario, Oregon. He was the fourth son of 12 children. Roger died in his home suddenly on June 23, 2020.
He is survived by: his wife, Eulynn Whetten Williams; his six children, Rolla Wayne (Jessice), Melvin Warren, Zebron Weston (Laura), Tyson Wade, Will Whetten (Rebecca) and Adilyn Williams Scott (Matthew); eight grandchildren, Shayne, Shyane, Alyssa, Weston, Preston, Amaya, Luke and Ellie; five brothers, Leonard, Fred, Granger, Larry and Gary; and five sisters, Amanda Williams, Hazel Francis, Deanna Stevens, Laurel Layton, and Carol Williams.
Roger was preceded in death by: his parents and sister, Sharon Williams Daley.
Roger honorably served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. Throughout his life he was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving a mission in Central America and most recently in the Gila Valley Temple. Roger deeply loved his family, his country and all people. He never met a stranger and his quick wit and sense of humor left people laughing wherever he went. Roger will be sorely missed.
Graveside memorial services for Roger will be conducted Monday morning, June 29, 2020, at 8 a.m., at the Thatcher Cemetery by Bishop Jeff Jorgensen of the Thatcher Second Ward. Military honors will be conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.