Roland Edman Barnes passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, in Safford at the age of 80. Roland was born on Dec. 23, 1940 in Cushman, Arkansas to Ed Barnes and Mearl Clark Barnes.
Services will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel beginning with a viewing at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with interment in the Pima Cemetery.
